NBA: Nuggets stay alive, force Game 7 against Jazz

Jamal Murray (27) of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket against the Utah Jazz during Round One, Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs on August 25, 2020 at The Field House in Orlando, Florida. Garrett Ellwood, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Jamal Murray continued his explosive scoring ways to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 119-107 triumph over the Utah Jazz in Game 6 of their Western Conference first round playoff series.

With the victory, the Nuggets tied their best-of-seven series at three games apiece and forced a deciding Game 7.

Murray finished with 50 points, six assists, and five rebounds in their crucial win.

Nikola Jokic added 21 points and nine assists, while Jerami Grant had 18 points.

Murray outdueled Utah star Donovan Mitchell, who finished with 44 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Mike Conley added 21 points for the Jazz.