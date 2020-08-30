NBA fines Thunder's Schroder, Rockets' Tucker $25K each

NEW YORK - Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Sunday after a punch to the groin of Houston forward P.J. Tucker, who was also fined $25,000 for escalation.

The incidents took place with 6:51 remaining in the third quarter of Houston's 114-80 playoff victory over the Thunder on Saturday in the COVID-19 quarantine bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Schroder ran into Tucker and both fell to the court. Tucker walked up behind the German and bumped into him, sparking a confrontation that saw teammates separate the players.

Tucker's fine was for approaching and making contact with Schroder to escalate the issue.

An NBA review determined that Tucker's contact with Schroder did not meet the standard for a headbutt.

The incident saw Schroder assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected. Tucker was assessed a technical foul and ejected as well.

The Rockets lead their best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series 3-2 entering game six on Monday.

js/bb

© Agence France-Presse