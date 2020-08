Kawhi Leonard tallied 33 points and was a force on both ends of the floor to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 111-97 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday (US time) and get them into the Western Conference semifinals.

Ivica Zubac and Paul George each had 15 points for the Clippers, who after ousting Luka Doncic and the Mavericks will play the winner of the Denver-Utah series, which the Jazz lead 3-2.

