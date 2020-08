Kemba Walker celebrates a 3-point basket in Game 1 of the Celtics-Raptors Eastern Conference semifinals on Saturday (US time). Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images via AFP

Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart each scored 21 points, and the Boston Celtics used a blistering start while capitalizing on an off shooting night by the Toronto Raptors to start their Eastern Conference semifinals series with a 112-94 win on Sunday (US time).

Kemba Walker added 18 points and 10 assists to go with 4 3-pointers, while Smart chipped in 5 triples for the Celtics.

(More details to follow.)