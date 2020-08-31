NBA: Carmelo Anthony wants to return to Portland next season

Carmelo Anthony (00) of the Portland Trail Blazers leans on the #WholeNewGame signage during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 24, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images/AFP

Carmelo Anthony believes he has found a home with the Portland Trail Blazers, and hopes he can return to the team in the next season.

This, after the veteran forward proved to be a key factor in the Blazers' run to the NBA playoffs as the eighth seed, where they lost to LeBron James and the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in five games in the first round.

Speaking to reporters after the end of their campaign, Anthony said that he believes he will be "right back in the fray of things" come the next NBA season.

"I pray that it can be in Portland," said Anthony, as quoted by ESPN, on his return next season. "I think I found a home in Portland."

"Whenever you find a situation that's comfortable and allows you to be who you are, you want to stay in that situation. There's no need to try different things when something is working," he added.

Anthony, now 36, signed with the Blazers after being out of the league for a prolonged period. In the playoffs, he averaged 15.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He had 27 points and seven rebounds in Game 5, a 131-122 defeat.

The third overall pick of the famed 2003 NBA Rookie Draft, Anthony had stints in Denver, New York, Oklahoma City and Houston before signing a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with Portland in November 2019. Prior to signing with the Blazers, his last game in the NBA had been in November 2018.