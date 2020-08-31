Knott disappointed not to run 200m, was ready to break her own record

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino-American sprinter Kristina Knott is admittedly disappointed to have missed out on the opportunity to run the 200-meters, her pet event, during the Drake Blue Oval Showcase in Iowa last Saturday.

Knott, who holds the Philippine record for the 200m, told Dyan Castillejo of ABS-CBN News that she expected to run both the 100m and the 200m.

"In my mind, okay I'm running the 200, I'm getting my mind and my mental ready for the 200. And then all that went on the window when I looked at the sheet and I only saw my name on the 100," she explained.

According to Knott's coach, Rohsaan Griffin, the Fil-Am was not given a slot in the 200m because the field "was packed with sub-23 second runners." Among them was Shakima Wimbley, a world champion on the 4x400 meter relay in 2017, and Pan American champions Lynna Irby and Kyra Jefferson.

Knott, who has a personal best of 23.01 seconds in the 200meters, said she felt "kicked to the curb" with the development.

After breaking Lydia de Vega’s 33-year old PH record for 100m dash Sunday at Drake Blue Oval Showcase, Kristina Knott shares that she wasn’t even supposed to compete in the 100m. Here’s the story. | @ABSCBNNews @ABSCBNNewsSport pic.twitter.com/TscsLL6se2 — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) August 31, 2020

"The meet invited a couple of other athletes, and they never got back to them, until like last minute. I was gonna take their spots, but then the other athletes that they initially invited, they said hey, we wanna do the 200, so they kicked me to the curb, basically," she explained.

"I was kinda disappointed, because I was so ready for the 200, I've been training for the 200," Knott also said.

"I'm just ready to break my own record in the 200."

Knott had twice reset the national record in the 200m in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. She ran a 23.07 seconds in the heats, before dominating the final with a time of 23.01 seconds.

Irby won the Drake Blue Oval Showcase with a time of 22.52 seconds, while Jefferson came in second at 22.69 seconds. Wimbley clocked in at 23.07 seconds.

Knott did not go home empty-handed from the meet as she reset the national record in the 100m with a time of 11.27 seconds, breaking the record held by Lydia de Vega for 33 years. She came in second place in the event, after American Kayla White who ran a season-best 11.18 seconds.

The country's athletics chief, Philip Juico, as well as Knott's own coaches said she is on track to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in both the 100m and 200m.