Jimmy Alapag, family contemplating move to the US

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA legend and Alab Pilipinas head coach Jimmy Alapag admits that a move to the United States is possible for him and his family, given the uncertain situation in the Philippines as well as potential opportunities for him abroad.

Speaking on the "2OT" podcast recently, Alapag revealed that he has reached out to his contacts in the NBA and the NBA G League, to see if there are opportunities for him there.

"To be completely honest with you guys, it is something that we're thinking about," Alapag said of moving to the US. "Again, with so much uncertainty around the world, here in our country, especially from a sports and basketball landscape, it's something that we're thinking about."

Alapag still holds the head coaching position in Alab and also has a place in San Miguel Beer's coaching staff. But there is no guarantee that the PBA can resume its season this year, although officials are optimistic after teams began practicing in small groups this month. As for the ASEAN Basketball League, the earliest it can resume is 2021.

The 42-year-old Alapag said he wants to continue learning and growing as a coach, despite the impact that the novel coronavirus pandemic has had on sports, including basketball.

"My goal is to continue to take whatever opportunity is out there, and continue to learn and grow as a coach. I don't know necessarily where that will be, but time will tell," he said.

In the meantime, Alapag is being proactive. He had a stint in the NBA Summer League with the Sacramento Kings last year, and he has kept communications lines open with the team.

"I have reached out to my contacts from Sacramento and other people I know around the NBA and the G League, to see what opportunities there might be," he said. "We don't know yet, we don't know what direction we'll go, but the feedback that I've gotten has been very, very positive."

"So you know, we'll see," he added. "There's still a lot happening, the NBA's still in the playoffs. They haven't made any announcements in terms of next season, but it's definitely a possibility. So we'll see."

Alapag transitioned to coaching after retiring in 2016, joining the coaching staff of the Meralco Bolts, the last team that he played for in the PBA. In 2017, he was tapped as the head coach of Alab Pilipinas, and led them to the ABL championship in 2018.