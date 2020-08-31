FIBA 3x3: Stefan Stojacic, Chooks 3x3 trainer, dominates at Debrecen Masters

Stefan Stojacic, who also trains the Philippine national 3x3 team, emerged as the MVP of the Debrecen Masters. Handout

Serbian 3x3 star Stefan Stojacic, who also serves as a trainer for the Philippines national 3x3 team, did not miss a beat in his return to the court after an injury-ridden campaign in 2019.

Stojacic was dominant for Liman in the 2020 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Debrecen Masters, lifting his top-ranked team to the championship Sunday in Hungary (early Monday in Manila).

The 31-year-old Serbian played in just eight tournaments last year as he dealt with a nagging injury in his right calf. At the Debrecen Masters, he was back to his old, dominant self, tallying a tournament-high 41 points (8.2 points per game) on top of 2.6 rebounds in five games played.

"Watching 3x3 as a spectator was hard because I love playing so much," said Stojacic, who spent the first few months of the year training Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 stars like Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol for the Olympic qualifying tournament.

Topping Pool A, Liman wiped out Piran in the quarterfinals, 21-9 (7:31), to set up a showdown with powerhouse Novi Sad in the semis.

The 6-foot-4 swingman showed no nerves against Dusan Bulut, the No. 1 3x3 player in the world, scoring 13 points in a 21-15 (8:41) win to advance to the finale.

It was all Liman when it faced Lithuania's Utena as both Stojacic and Aleksander Ratkov scored eight markets to lift their side to a dominant 21-16 (8:39) win to top the tournament.

Up next for Stojacic is the World Tour Europe Masters, also in Debrecen this September 4.

Stojacic also vowed to return to the country once training resumes for the Munzon and Pasaol-powered national team.

In the individual contests, Rafal "Lipek" Lipinski won the VITESCO Dunk Contest, while Amsterdam's Arvin Slagter dominated the Tissot shoot-out contest.

The FIBA 3x3 World Tour Debrecen Masters 2020 was the first FIBA official competition since FIBA suspended all its competitions due to the COVID-19 outbreak on March 13, 2020.

It was the first one of three Masters, which will take place in Debrecen for a full week of 3x3. The Hungary Masters will be held on September 1-2, and the Europe Masters will follow on September 4-5.

All the health and safety measures requested by local and national authorities and the Guidelines for the Return to Basketball, developed by the FIBA Medical Advisory Group were implemented for the occasion.