V-League: UE, FEU eye win no.4 in women’s challenge

Photo from V-League Media Bureau

MANILA – Still unbeaten University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors and Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws are seeking to keep their streak alive in the 2023 V-League Women's Collegiate Challenge.

UE and FEU will put their perfect records at stake when they face another set of NCAA rivals on Wednesday in pursuit of identical fourth straight win at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Coming off a sweep over the San Sebastian Lady Stags last Friday, the Lady Warriors will collide with a resurgent Perpetual Help Lady Altas, who survived a five-set thriller over the Lyceum Lady Pirates for a 2-1 win-loss slate.

UE head coach Jerry Yee expects his starters – Jelai Gajero, Casiey Dongallo, Keshia Famulagan, Kizzie Madriaga and Christine Ecalla – to take charge again the way they did in their first three matches.

"Yung starting unit okay naman and nagkaka-consistency but we still have to develop ang depth namin -- yung second at third six," said Yee.

They will face the Lady Altas at 2 p.m.

The Lady Tams, on the other hand, are upbeat of their chances against the Lyceum Lady Pirates in their 4 p.m. encounter although the former remains wary of their rivals, who are due for a big showing after dropping their first three games.

Interim FEU head coach Manolo Refugia said that they are not just gunning for another win but also hoping to learn new things and build new skills.

"Hindi kami hihinto sa ginagawa namin. Magtratrabaho pa rin kami dahil ang magiging kalaban namin yung sarili namin. Malayo pa kami sa gusto naming mapuntahan," said Refugia.

In men's play, Perpetual Help takes on FEU at 10 a.m. with the Altas seeking their third win in four games. The Tamaraws, meanwhile, are going all-out to even its mark at 2-2.

University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Spikers also target to stretch their winning streak to three when they battle the winless Emilio Aguinaldo College at noon.