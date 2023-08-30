V-League: Dongallo drops 37 as UE keeps perfect record

Photo from V-League Media Bureau

MANILA – Casiey Dongallo took over for the University of the East (UE), scoring 37 points as the Lady Warriors kept their record unblemished by escaping Perpetual Help in five sets.

Dongallo took charge for the Lady Warriors, who lost Jelai Gajero due to a bad fall in second set, to erase 1-2 deficit en route to claiming a hard-fought 25-21, 24-26, 24-26, 25-22, 15-12 win over Perpetual in the 2023 V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge.

Dongallo pummeled 37 attacks in the entire game while Riza Nogales anchored the team’s net defense with six blocks as the Lady Warriors continued to flourish and zeroed in on one of the semifinal slots with a 4-0 card.

"Looking at the positives, nag-step up naman 'yung mga dapat mag-step up, 'yung mga naiwan. Happy that we got the win, pero masyadong costly sa 'min. So, hopefully, maganda 'yung assessment (with Gajero)," said UE head coach Jerry Yee.

The victory likewise put to naught NCAA Season 98 MVP Mary Rose Dapol’s 23-point performance, including 21 spikes, as the Lady Altas, who also drew a 16-point game from Shaila Omipon, slipped to 2-2.

The Lady Warriors face the Lyceum of the Philippines U Lady Pirates next on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws followed the footsteps of UE for a perfect 4-0 slate as they downed Lyceum of the Philippines U, 25-17, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19, to likewise firm up its semifinal drive in the tournament.

Playmaker Tin Ubaldo dished out 16 excellent sets as the Lady Tamaraws unleashed 54 attacks with Keisha Bedonia accounting for 11 on her way to a 13-point outing.

FEU dominated the first two sets but LPU pulled through in the stretch run in the third. The Lady Tamaraws re-asserted their might in the fourth to clinch their fourth win.

“Kasi nung third set, more on ako naman kasi was trying yung mga second stringers. So para sa 'kin, good job pa rin naman pinakita nila," said FEU interim coach Manolo Refugia. "Kami naman, hindi kami nag-look forward na kailangan ganito. Kung ano 'yung nasa harap namin, 'yun yung kailangan naming trabahuhin.”

Janeth Tulang and Johna Dolorito scored 14 points apiece that still proved short for the Lady Pirates, who joined the SSC Lady Stags in the cellar at 0-4.

In the men’s play, FEU bounced back from a tough five-set defeat the last time out as it thwarted Perpetual, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16, 25-16, to get back into the thick of things in the V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge.

The Tams toughened up on defense upfront to put one over the Altas, finishing with 13 blocks, including three from Lirick Mendoza and two from Dryx Saavedra.

"Yung kapit na pinakita namin nung dulo (against Ateneo), yun yung ginawa namin," said FEU head coach Ed Orcullo, whose wards rallied from 2-0 set down to force a decider against the Ateneo Blue Eagles, only to lose momentum in the fifth set last Sunday.

FEU thus tied its victim at 2-2 behind Ateneo, UST, National U and La Salle.

Saavedra took charge for FEU in the fourth that saw the Tams pull away from a tight 12-10 count on a decisive 13-6 with Mendoza ending the match with a kill block. Saavedra added four digs on top of his 20-point explosion.

Klint Mateo, who did double duty in setting and spiking, paced the Altas with 13 points and three excellent sets while Mike Medalla and Jeff Marapoc added 10 markers each for the Las Piñas-based squad.

University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Spikers, on the other hand, kept rolling after an opening game stumble, beating Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19, to wrest solo second behind unbeaten Ateneo (3-0) with a 3-1 card.

Josh Ybañez unleashed a 19-point performance to power the Golden Spikers to their third straight victory after yielding to the La Salle side last Aug 18. The UAAP Season 85 MVP delivered 13 attacks, four blocks and two aces.

Despite the victory, UST head coach Odjie Mamon challenged his wards to do better: "We're still working on the new system. Marami pang kulang, tapos nag-slide back sila. We have to work harder."

The Golden Spikers leaned on their net defense majority of the way, finishing with 10 kill blocks with Paul Colinares anchoring their gutsy stand at the middle and ended with four blocks on top of five attack points.

Jan Abor paced EAC with 12 points while coming off the bench and Ervin Osabel added 10 markers for the Generals, who fell to 0-4.