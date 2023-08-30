Oliver Almadro with the UP women's volleyball team.

MANILA — Oliver Almadro, a former champion coach for the Ateneo de Manila University, is set to take charge of the volleyball programs of the University of the Philippines.

The development was announced by newly-appointed UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development director Bo Perasol on Wednesday.

"We believe that Coach O will bring the UP volleyball program to greater heights. He has the experience of building championship teams and he will have a helping hand in the form of our new sponsor for our volleyball program," said Perasol.

"We give the biggest thanks to Farm Fresh Dairy for joining us in this new era for UP volleyball, " he added.

A former champion coach with the Ateneo Blue Eagles, Almadro is also serving as Colegio de San Juan de Letran’s head coaching post. But he bared that he understands the weight of his responsibilities, especially that he is handling a top position between two collegiate leagues.

“I'm honored to be given this opportunity. I'm aware that it'll be hard, but it's actually easy to trust in the process because of all those who believe in me," said the three-time UAAP Men’s Champion and one-time Women’s champion coach.

Almadro has been tasked with picking the successors to Shaq Delos Santos (women) and Rald Ricafort (men) beginning in UAAP Season 86.

"Coach O" will also concurrently serve as the head of volleyball operations for the Petro Gazz Angels in the Premier Volleyball League.

Meanwhile, UP also announced that Farm Fresh Dairy is the new backer of their volleyball teams.