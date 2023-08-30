PVL: Timmy Sto. Tomas is new Petro Gazz coach

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – As former head coach Oliver Almadro assumed a higher position in the team, Ateneo de Manila University men’s volleyball team tactician Timmy Sto. Tomas will be taking over the reins for the Petro Gazz Angels.

On Tuesday, Petro Gazz officially named Sto. Tomas as its new head coach for the upcoming third installment of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL), replacing Almadro.

This development came just after Almadro was appointed as the new head of volleyball operations of the Angels.

Through a statement, Almadro said he could not help but be proud of his former player and long-time assistant coach.

“From being my player and a long time assistant and sharing in our triumphs and setbacks, we've both gained invaluable insights. The team is in good hands and I'm happy for his well-deserved appointment,” he said.

Almadro steered Petro Gazz to a silver finish in his first conference with the team early this year. They lost to eventual champions Creamline Cool Smashers in the finals of the All-Filipino tilt.

In the midseason conference, the Angels settled for ninth place after missing the cut in the semifinals of the Invitational contest.

Meanwhile, Sto. Tomas took over the Ateneo men’s volleyball program in 2018 when Almadro was placed in the women’s side of the Blue Eagles.

He led the Blue Eagles for a third-place finish in his first coaching year in the UAAP before missing the Final Four in the return of UAAP this year after finishing fifth in the eliminations.