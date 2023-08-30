PBA approves rule changes ahead of 2023 Rookie Draft

The PBA rookie hopefuls from 2022 during their draft combine. PBA Images/File.

MANILA -- The PBA on Wednesday announced that it has approved new policies ahead of the 2023 Rookie Draft.

Draft hopefuls have until 5:00 p.m. on September 10 to submit their applications at the PBA Office in Libis, Quezon City.

A new league policy that was approved by the PBA Board of Governors in a meeting last May 26 will be implemented in the draft, where TerraFirma will make the first pick.

The uniform rule now is that the draft applicant, whether local or Fil-Foreign, is eligible if he is 22 years old and above or at least 19 but has completed at least two years of college.

Previously, the PBA imposed an age limit of 30-years-old for Fil-foreign players.

Another rule is that a draft applicant must have studied and played in collegiate leagues in the country before playing in a professional league overseas, regardless of age, provided that he joins the PBA draft within the third year of his eligibility.

However, if the applicant decides to join the draft in the fourth or fifth year of his eligibility after playing in a pro league overseas, he will have to go through a special computer generated lottery among the 12 teams.

If an applicant has played abroad and joins the draft in the sixth year of his eligibility or later, his application is subject to conditions and approval of the Board.

The draft order of the first round, adjusted to reflect trades, is as follows:

TerraFirma Blackwater Rain or Shine Rain or Shine (from Phoenix Super LPG) NorthPort Phoenix Super LPG (from NLEX) NLEX (from Converge) Meralco Converge (from Blackwater and TNT) Converge (from Magnolia) NorthPort (from Ginebra) TerraFirma (from San Miguel Beer)

Terrafirma, Rain or Shine, Converge and NorthPort will pick twice in the first round. San Miguel, Ginebra, Magnolia and TNT are without first round picks.



