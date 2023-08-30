The Philippines' Rhenz Abando blocks Italy's Giampaolo Ricci during their Group A game in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, August 29, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- Gilas Pilipinas swingman Rhenz Abando does not mind getting limited minutes for the Philippines during their loss to Italy in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 on Tuesday night.

Abando was one of the bright spots for the nationals during their match against Azzuri, scoring eight points including a trey to go with two rebounds. At one point, he even swatted one of Giampaolo Ricci's attempt to the basket.

He did this in 14 minutes of action on the floor.

The former NCAA Most Valuable Player insisted that he does not feel bad despite fan sentiment that he is "underutilized" by the Gilas Pilipinas coaching staff.

“Walang tampo, last time FIBA Asia (Championship), actually na-cut pa ako nun e,” he told the media. “Naging motivation ko ‘yun."

The Filipino import of KBL champion Anyang KGC said he just wants to contribute any way he can.

“Tatanggapin ko kahit anong minutes ang ibigay," he said.

Abando averaged 7.8 minutes per game for the Philippines in the group stage. He played for just three minutes against the Dominican Republic and for five against Angola.

Coach Chot Reyes, meanwhile, praised Abando's performance against the Italians, citing that he brings energy to the team.

"That’s Rhenz’s role in the team. He is a spark plug off the bench," he said.

Reyes also admitted trying to work out the minutes between Abando and teammate CJ Perez.

"I had a conversation with both him and CJ about them coming off the bench, not getting much minutes, but still being able to impact the game," said the coach.

