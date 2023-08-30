Jonas Valanciunas guarding Nikola Vucevic at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on August 29, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Lithuania started their 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup campaign in the best way possible, with a sweep of all their opponents in Group D.

This hot-start came after the squad posted convincing wins against Egypt, Mexico, and Nikola Vucevic and Montenegro.

For team star Jonas Valanciunas, who has been manning the middle for Lithuania by putting up averages of 13.7 points and 10.0 rebounds in three games, their winning streak was a matter of playing efficient basketball on both ends of the court, while also enjoying hooping with each other.

“We’re always happy to win games, to play good,” he said after coming out on top against the Black Mountains.

“We started playing really good defense, sharing the ball, we were just enjoying basketball,” he added.

But he also understands that they will be needing all of the momentum and runs that they have gotten during the group phase, especially since they will now face the best of Group C which includes Team USA.

"Now we have really tough opponents coming up. It's going to be even harder. We're going to play even better, but we're capable."

Team USA is primed to also win all of their Group C games, but it will not be without a challenge as they are to face the Kobe-esque Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jordan.

The other team who will advance to the next round, on the other hand, will be the winner of the matchup between Greece and New Zealand, who both post a 1-1 record after two games. The winner of this game will have Lithuania as their first opponent in round two.

That is why Valanciunas is not underestimating anyone as he knows that every team is fighting for the pride of each and every one’s flag and country.

“Every team is equal. Everything is fighting for something, [but] we’re gonna fight,” he said.

And for him, all he can assure is that he will leave everything that he has on the hardcourt.

“We’ll see what's gonna happen after the games, but right now, the only thing I can promise is to play hard. “

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.

