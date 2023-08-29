Gilas Pilipinas fell to its third straight defeat against Italy in the FIBA World Cup. But Italy coach Gianmarco Pozzecco was all praises to the Filipino squad. Photo by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Italy's head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco tipped his hat to Gilas Pilipinas for putting up a valiant fight on Tuesday night during their clash in the FIBA World Cup 2023.

Against Gilas, Pozzecco's players found their mark from long distance and busted the Philippines' zone defense to claim a 90-83 win.

Still, the Italian coach said the nationals deserved recognition for their efforts in the group stage of the World Cup.

"I have to congratulate the coach of the Filipinos, the staff and all the players. They did an amazing job today, not just today, but the tournament," he said after their victory.

"You lost three games but you fought in all of them, all of those games. You have to be really proud of all the guys," he said, referring to the Filipinos' close defeats against Dominican Republic and Angola.

Pozzecco also paid tribute to Gilas' Jordan Clarkson for playing his heart out for the Philippine team.

"Clarkson is a pretty good star, but he has an Asian behavior," Pozzeco said of the Fil-American Utah Jazz star. "He surprised me. He played with emotion and he was really involved."

The Italian coach recalled Clarkson's reaction when he fouled late in the Philippines' loss to the Dominican Republic in their first game at the Philippine Arena last Sunday.

"In the first game, he was in the bench after he was fouled (out), and he was really sad," noted Pozzecco.

Italy is now headed to the second round of the World Cup as the second seed from Group A. They join group winners Dominican Republic in Group I, where they await the top two teams from Group B.

Meanwhile, the Philippines dropped to the classification phase of their home World Cup.

