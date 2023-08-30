Ioannis Papapetrou, Greece’s leading scorer, in action for Greece at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, August 30, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Greece came into form in the second half against New Zealand to avoid a disappointing early exit at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Hellas scored a vital 83-74 comeback win on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena to save their tournament lives and advance to the next round of the World Cup.

Ioannis Papapetrou spearheaded the Greek’s attack with 27 points, six rebounds, a steal, and a block, as they improved to 1-1 in Group C.

Down by double digits for the majority of the contest, Hellas turned up the heat in the second half as they were able to tie the game at 54 apiece after a layup by Giannoulis Larentzakis early in the fourth period.

Up 62-60 just a few plays after, Greece then put up a run of their own, hacking out a 9-1 run to increase their lead to 10, 71-61, after being down by as much as 15 during the earlier parts of the game.

The Tall Blacks were able to close in for a final push and cut the lead to four, 74-78, after a conversion by Shea Ili with 33 ticks remaining, but that proved to be the last stand of New Zealand as they bowed out of the top 16 of the World Cup.

Greece will now be advancing to the next round to face Lithuania, while New Zealand will be relegated to the 17-32 classification phase of the World Cup.

