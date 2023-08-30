FIBA: Spain turns back gutsy Iran for sweep of Group G

Spain's Willy Hernangómez goes for a layup against Iran in their Group G game in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, August 30, 2023. FIBA.

Spain bucked a slow start to eventually overpower a gutsy Iran squad, 85-65, in their Group G showdown of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, Wednesday at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

The defending champions completed a three-game sweep of their group but not before overcoming a 16-17 deficit in the opening quarter.

They took control of the game in the second period where they out-scored Iran by 10 points. Iran was still within striking distance after the third period, but their offense ran out of steam in the final frame.

Juancho Hernangómez led Spain with 21 points, while Willy Hernangómez just missed out on a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds. Spain shot 52% from the field in the win.

Mohammad Amini had 19 points in a losing effort for Iran, which got a seven-point, seven-assist outing from talismanic big man Hamed Haddadi.

Spain is now headed to Group L along with Canada, Latvia, and Brazil. Iran, which went 0-3 in the group stage, falls to the classification phase. They will be with France, Ivory Coast and Lebanon in Group P.

