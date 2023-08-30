FIBA: Serbia's Bogdanovic looks forward to clash with Italy

Serbia's Bogdan Bogdanovic in action against South Sudan. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Serbian star Bogdan Bogdanovic is looking forward to their court collision with perennial rival Italy after completing a sweep of Group B in the FIBA World Cup on Wednesday.

The Atlanta Hawks shooting guard helped his squad dismantle the gritty South Sudan side, contributing to Serbia's 115-83 victory.

"The result doesn't say it but it was a physically demanding game for us," said Bogdanovic, who shot 6-out-of-9 from the three-point line against South Sudan.

"It's the toughest we played in the group. We're just happy and proud we won and we showed character in the end. We're happy for the result, but the tournament is just starting for us."

Serbia now has three wins in Group B, setting itself up against Italy, the second placer in Group A. Spearheading the Azzuri is Bogdanovic's fellow NBA player Simone Fontecchio.

"I expect it to be a very difficult game, but very good for the fans," said Bogdanovic. Another game against Italy, we know each other very well. I think it's going to be a very good game."

Also lined up to meet Serbia in Group I of the second round is the Dominican Republic which topped Group A.

Serbia's coach said the games in Group B against China and Puerto Rico has toughened his team up in preparation for the second round.



"I think it is important to use this game to improve our individual and team effort. tonight was a very good concentration in both sides of the court," said coach Svetislav Pesic.

