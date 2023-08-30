FIBA: Serbia rain treys on South Sudan, formalizes entry to 2nd round

Serbia was dominant against South Sudan from start to finish in the FIBA World Cup at the Araneta Coliseum. Photo by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) -- Serbia shot down South Sudan with a hail of treys for a lopsided 115-83 victory in the FIBA World Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nikola Jovic led the shooting spree, combining for 11 triples all throughout the match.

Jovic finished with 25 points, while Bogdanovic had 23 markers on top of nine assists.

Nikola Milutinov added 17 markers and seven boards, while Stefan Jovic served as the facilitator, dishing out 13 assists.

The Serbians were already up 45-36 when they unloaded a 10-3 surge for a 56-39 halftime advantage. The lead became a 29-point gap in the third and despite rallies by South Sudan, the Africans could not get closer than 18 points.

Serbia ended up shooting 62 percent, including a total of 17 three-pointers. The Serbians also played unselfish basketball, dishing out 34 assists while limiting their errors to just eight.

Serbia now sits atop Group B with three straight wins over China and Puerto Rico, and South Sudan.

Dut Jok Kacuol led South Sudan with 21 markers.

South Sudan will join Gilas Pilipinas and China in Group M in the classification stage.



