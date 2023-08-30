Anthony Edwards goes for a floater at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on August 30, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA —- Anthony Edwards has been playing at a high level for Team USA.

The 6-foot-5 former NBA no.1 overall pick is averaging 16.3 points on 45.9% shooting from the field in three games at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup so far, and this is after his 22-point outing against Jordan earlier today.

And for Edwards, who averaged 24.6 points in 79 regular season games last year with the Minnesota Timberwolves, there has not been that much of an adjustment when it comes to his game from the NBA to the FIBA style of play.

“I always keep it simple and short,” said Edwards. “For me, it’s just putting the ball in the basket and get a stop.”

“No [pressure], none at all. I love the game of basketball. It’s fun for me man, I go out there and do the thing that I love. I put in the work every day so there’s no pressure,” he added.

At this year’s World Cup so far, the former University of Georgia standout is even averaging the same exact shooting percentage as that of his 2022-2023 season with Minnesota, 45.9% in three games. This shows how scoring is coming in easy for Edwards on the international stage, just like one of Team USA’s greatest scorers ever — Kevin Durant.

Durant has donned USA’s Red, White, and Blue in four major competitions, once at the FIBA Worlds and thrice at the Olympics (London, Rio, and Tokyo).

But it was during the 2010 World Cup when KD made his mark for it was when he set the record for the squad’s highest scoring output at the tournament.

Alongside nine rebounds, two assists, and a steal, the then-Oklahoma City Thunder young star put up 38 points in an 89-74 win which came against coincidentally one of this year’s squad Phase 2 assignments — Lithuania.

And when asked if Edwards was motivated to break the two-time NBA Champion’s record, he said that it can be a huge task especially with Durant being one of the greatest scorers of all time.

“He’s one of the greatest so that’s gonna be tough,” he said.

Still, Edwards revealed that he will go for the 38-point outing.

“But I’ma try.”

He will still have a lot of chances to tie or even move past Durant’s record, and it will come first when the squad faces Montenegro and fellow unbeaten team Lithuania in the next round of the tournament.

All of Team USA’s games are scheduled still at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.



