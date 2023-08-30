Anthony Edwards goes for a shot against Jordan at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on August 30, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — “I think we’re gonna win.”

That was what Anthony Edwards confidently said when asked about Team USA’s chances against Montenegro and Lithuania following their dominant win against Jordan on Wednesday.

The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar put up 22 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in their victory that allowed them to punch their third straight win in as many games, but what was equally important and impressive was the way they have been stomping on their opponents so far at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The Americans have overpowered their assignments with an average margin of 34.3-points in all their wins, which is why for Edwards, they are in a great position to continue their dominance as they enter the second round of the tournament.

“We’re undefeated also,” Edwards said on Lithuania’s similar win-loss record. “I think we have a great chance to win. We got a great coaching staff, we got great players, and our confidence is at an all-time high,” he said.

“We’re not really worried about those guys.”

But Edwards understands that it is not only about himself.

In all their games, there has been a different leading scorer for the Steve Kerr-led squad. Before the former 2020 no.1 overall pick played his best game offensively today, fellow top overall pick Paolo Banchero headed their rout of New Zealand during their tournament opener with 21 points, while LA Lakers star Austin Reaves spearheaded their win against Greece with 15 markers.

And that speaks on the importance of the scoring prowess of Team USA that can just go off whenever they need it.

“That’s super important, man (having multiple scorers on their team). Some nights, I’m not gonna have it. [So] guys like Tyrese [Haliburton], Austin [Reaves], Jaylen Brunson, everybody, all 12 of us, we all kinda put the ball in the hoop,” he said.

“We all just feed on one another and keep it going, so it’s important that we got depth.”

Team USA will have the chance to showcase their talent yet again as they start their second-round campaign when they face Nikola Vucevic and Montenegro on Friday, September 1, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. They will then face Lithuania as a part of the Phase Two of the tournament.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.

RELATED VIDEO