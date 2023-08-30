Slovenia's Luka Doncic in action against Cape Verde in Group F of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, August 30, 2023 at the Okinawa Arena in Japan. FIBA.

Luka Doncic and Slovenia completed a sweep of Group F in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, claiming a 92-77 victory over Cape Verde at the Okinawa Arena in Japan.

Doncic shrugged off a shaky shooting night to finish with 1 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds, while Klemen Prepelic had 18 points and seven dimes to help Slovenia's cause.

With their sweep of Group F, Slovenia now moves on to Group K in the second round, where they will be matched up with Germany, Australia, and Georgia.

Cape Verde did not make it easy for the European powerhouse, as they trailed 45-38 at the break. But a 24-17 third quarter allowed Slovenia to pull away by double-digits, and they held off Cape Verde in the final period.

Betinho Gomes had 17 points in a losing effort for Cape Verde, which drops to Group O in the classification round along with Japan, Venezuela, and Finland.

