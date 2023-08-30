Gilas Pilipinas takes on Italy during their FIBA Basketball World Cup match at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on August 20, 2023. The Filipinos fell to the Italians 83-90. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Gilas Pilipinas will not progress to the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, but their other goal -- to qualify for the Paris Olympics next year -- is still within their grasp.

The Philippines went 0-3 in Group A, with a 90-83 setback to Italy on Tuesday night putting them out of contention for the second round. But they still have two classification games in their schedule, which will decide their fate in the tournament.

At stake in those matches could be a spot in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, where the continent will be represented by the highest-ranked Asian team in the World Cup. Gilas plays its classification matches on August 31 and September 2.

Final positioning in Group B has yet to be determined although Serbia, with a 2-0 slate as of Tuesday even in the absence of NBA MVP Nikola Jokic of the world champion Denver Nuggets, appears secure at No. 1.

That leaves either Asian powerhouse China, Puerto Rico, or South Sudan as Gilas Pilipinas' potential opponents in the classification round, with final placings known Wednesday.

"We're super motivated. I think from the beginning we were motivated. Our team is strong. We fight and never give up throughout the game," said Jordan Clarkson after their third loss in a row.

"Basketball is a game of missed shots and ups and downs and we string together runs and we go out there competing ‘til the end of the horn," he added.

Clarkson believes it is only a matter of time for the Philippines to find the winning formula and that one last push to finally get over the hump after staying close in its games against Dominican Republic, Angola, and Italy.

"We haven't really felt like we've been out of any games. We fight. We're strong and we can put it together and try to get these two (games). We know what it means and we know what it means for the country. We are leaving it all out on the floor," said Clarkson.

The race for the lone Olympic slot for Asia remains wide open, although the Filipinos and the rest of the Asian teams are chasing down Japan, who gained a headstart after finishing the first round with a 1-2 record.

With Gilas Pilipinas carrying over its 0-3 record to the classification phase, the Nationals are hoping that Japan and other Asian teams lose all of their games while they sweep their assignments to finish the tournament as the best-placed Asian team.

Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes had Paris in his mind even before the Italy game.

"We need to put together 40 minutes of good basketball because we want to go to the Olympics," Reyes had said. "I'm not thinking of the numbers. Ang iniisip ko, makapunta sa Olympics."

