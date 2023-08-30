Gilas Pilipinas guard Jordan Clarkson puts up a shot against Italy in their Group A game in the FIBA World Cup at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on August 20, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Jordan Clarkson was happy for his Utah Jazz teammate Simone Fontecchio, whose Italian squad advanced to the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 at the expense of Gilas Pilipinas.

"Simone is a really good player, he's been super cool," said Clarkson after the Filipinos absorbed a 90-83 defeat against the Azzurri. "He knows what he does, he's strong, big."

"I'm happy to see him succeed in these games, having a strong performance."

Italy finished second in Group A with two wins against a defeat, joining group-leading Dominican Republic to the last 16 of the competition. Gilas, meanwhile, ended the group stage without a win.

Clarkson hopes the World Cup stint will be able to help both of them prepare for the next season of the NBA.

"Bringing that to the season, hopefully all of us together in Utah... to string together a strong season," said Clarkson.

Clarkson, a former NBA Sixth Man of the Year, averaged 20.8 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game in 61 appearances for the Jazz in the 2022-23 season of the NBA.

Fontecchio, for his part, made 52 appearances where he put up 6.3 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest.

