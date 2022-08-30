Kiefer Ravena goes into action for Gilas Pilipinas in the battle with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Pasay City on August 29, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas mainstay Kiefer Ravena was admittedly bothered by the response of Filipino fans to head coach Chot Reyes, who was booed by the crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday night.

The national team players were cheered when they were introduced ahead of their FIBA World Cup Asian qualifier against Saudi Arabia, but fans quickly switched when Reyes was announced as the head coach.

The boos continued every time Reyes was shown on the venue's big screen, and the players clearly noticed. After the game, Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson encouraged fans to support the coaching staff, and forward Dwight Ramos flat out said that he "didn't appreciate" how fans reacted to Reyes.

Ravena, for his part, said he knows how Reyes feels. The veteran guard has been the subject of online vitriol as well, for issues both on the court and off it.

"Actually nag-delete na din ako ng social media. I don't have Twitter and Instagram, kept it in private," he said after the Philippines completed an 84-46 rout of Saudi Arabia.

That the home crowd reacted in such a negative manner to the national team coach was disappointing, Ravena also said.

"Syempre bilang bayan, 'di mo talaga maa-appreciate 'yung ganun kahit sino naman, kahit anong nangyayari," he said. "Maiintindihan namin kung nasa abroad kami pero nandito tayo sa Pilipinas."

"We're to work as a team, as a program. Ano man ang mangyari, tulong-tulong lang kami. Syempre nakakasama ng loob na may ganoong nagaganap," he added.

Ravena said he respects the opinions of the fans, even if they are heavily against their coach. The team, however, will choose to focus on those who are giving constructive criticism and support.

"Kanya kanyang opinyon 'yan pero sa amin naman ang importante sa mga taong sumusuporta sa amin. Very passionate lang 'yung mga Pilipino. Para sa amin, challenge lang din para sa isa't isa," he said.

Ravena, who has been representing the Philippines in international competitions since he was a teenager, came off the bench against Saudi Arabia and finished with eight points and three rebounds in 10 minutes.

He will leave for Japan by next week, to join the Shiga Lakes for a second season in the B.League.

"Just fixing a few papers and I'll go back to Japan. Excited, very grateful being my second tour in Japan, representing the country, representing Shiga, and hopefully my family can come over and watch me play," Ravena said.

