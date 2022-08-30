(UPDATE) Pinoy Mobile Legends: Bang Bang player Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera's EVOS Legends rose to the top of the standings in MPL Indonesia after the squad won both of their matches over the weekend.

Dlarskie played against Onic Esports, where he faced former teammate Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol in Game 1, before being switched out for the rest of the match.

Kairi and crew may have drawn first blood, with the wunderkind earning MVP recognition as Julian, but EVOS went on to pull a reverse-sweep to secure victory.

With Dlar sitting out anew, EVOS went on to win against RRQ Hoshi, who lost both of their matches over the weekend, following a loss against cellar-dwellers Rebellion Esports. RRQ's analyst is former Echo Philippines coach Michael "Arcadia" Bocado.

Kairi and the rest of Onic went on to defeat Jaymark "JanaaQT" Lazaro and Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy's Geek Fam in Sunday's match.

Meanwhile, Alter Ego spoiled Bigetron Alpha's Vrendon "Vren" Lin's head coaching debut in MPL Indonesia with a 2-1 reverse sweep over the weekend.

The former TNC Pro Team coach was announced to be Bigetron's head coach last week, around 2 weeks after the league started.

Bigetron's Filipino gold laner Mark "Markyyyyy" Capacio supplied three kills and five assists in their Game 1 win, before being contained to a combination of 2 kills and seven dishes in Games 2 and 3.

CAMBODIA

Meanwhile, Cambodian team Burn x Flash, coached by John Michael "Zico" Dizon, kept the second spot in the MPL standings there, after splitting its series against top-seeded SeeYouSoon.

This is the first time SeeYouSoon lost a match series the entire season.

Burn x Flash's Filipino gold laner Jhonwin "Hesa" Vergara supplied 8 kills and 2 dimes with his Popol and Kupa in Game 1, but was kept to 1 kill and 2 assists with his Irithel in Game 2.

MALAYSIA

In Malaysian ML:BB action, Jaylord "Hate" Gonzales made his presence felt as Team SMG split its matches over the weekend.

Hate suited up in Team SMG's 0-2 loss against RSG Malaysia, where he supplied eight assists, to go with two kills.

He may have sat out Team SMG's win against defending champs Todak, but the former Onic Philippines star ended the weekend as the second league-highest in assists, putting up 158 dimes since the start of MPL Malaysia Season 10.

