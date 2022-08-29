NBA star, FilAm Jordan Clarkson, leads Gilas Pilipinas as they battle the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia national team during the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Pasay City on August 29, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Jordan Clarkson basked in the support of the Gilas Pilipinas fans on Monday night, who cheered every move made by the Utah Jazz guard in their game against Saudi Arabia.

Clarkson received the loudest cheers when they were introduced ahead of their game in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, and he wasted no time in thrilling the crowd. His first shot of the night was a pull-up three from way beyond the arc that hit nothing but net -- drawing gasps of delight and disbelief from the Filipino fans.

He ended the first quarter by nailing yet another three-pointer at the buzzer, this time pulling up from just inside the halfcourt line. The Filipino-American guard finished with 23 points -- highlighted by a jaw-dropping slam dunk in the third quarter wherein he cruised through the Saudi Arabia defense with ease.

"It was great," Clarkson said of the atmosphere at the Mall of Asia Arena, wherein a sold-out crowd of 19,829 fans came to watch him play on home soil for the first time ever.

"I think you kind of see my shooting numbers boost up. I think I felt all the energy in the crowd, I think we all did, as a team," he added.

The Filipinos had a bit of a shaky start; outside of Clarkson, no Gilas player made a field goal in the first quarter. But they got their bearings in the second period, pushing the pace and punishing Saudi Arabia in transition.

Soon enough, it wasn't just Clarkson wowing the crowd: Kai Sotto had his share of dunks, and Dwight Ramos got the fans on their feet with a posterization of his defender in the second quarter.

"It's different playing at home, in front of your own people and this arena is beautiful," said Clarkson, after their comfortable 84-46 triumph.

"I can't wait to come back here again and you know, play some more games. You know, have everybody behind us and get some wins," he added.

Clarkson, in a message to the fans after the game, said he feels the support and love shown to him by the Filipinos even when he is playing in the NBA. It's a love that is mutual, the player assured.

"I know Filipinos got my back, and I got theirs as well," he said.

Clarkson is not expected to play in the fifth and sixth windows of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, but he has already committed to playing in next year's FIBA Basketball World Cup that will be co-hosted by the Philippines, Indonesia, and Japan.

According to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), Clarkson will join the national team with six weeks to go before the showpiece event in order to train and gain further chemistry with his teammates.

RELATED VIDEO: