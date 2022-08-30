JP Bugaoan of Cignal HD towers for a quick hit against the Sta. Rosa Lions in the 2022 Spikers Turf Open Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Cignal HD is off to a triumphant start in the 2022 Spikers Turf Open Conference, as they cruised to a 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 victory over a youthful Sta. Rosa side on Tuesday at the Paco Arena.

The HD Spikers were in control for most of the game before the Lions found their groove in the third set and pushed the champions to their limit.

Sta. Rosa forced a 22-22 deadlock before a hitting error by the high-leaping Jade Alex Disquitado gave Cignal HD the lead for good. In the next rally, the HD Spikers sent back a Disquitado attack to reach match point.

Edmar Bonono's powerful hit wrapped up the win for the HD Spikers in an hour and 38 minutes.

Cignal HD spread the wealth, with virtually every player registering a point. Middle blocker JP Bugaoan had eight points, including three of their 11 kill blocks. Marck Espejo had seven points in two sets, firing two service aces.

"Hindi ko napi-feel 'yung pressure kasi mas excitement 'yung lumalabas sa bawat isa sa amin. In-enjoy lang namin 'yung game. Sobrang blessed kasi nga, ngayon lang ulit nakabalik at nakalaro," said Bugaoan of their win.

The Lions, composed primarily of high school students, went toe-to-toe with Cignal HD on offense, matching them with 33 kills. But they were overwhelmed in the blocking department (11-1), and also committed 29 unforced errors to Cignal HD's 19.

Disquitado led Sta. Rosa with 14 points, while team captain Chris Hernandez added 10 points.

The Sta. Rosa squad will represent the Philippines in the ASEAN School Games, set for November in Dumaguete City.

Related video: