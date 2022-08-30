Castro hails Fajardo's BPC award: 'Nabalik ang dating laro'

San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo and TNT's Jayson Castro. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Even his rivals in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup finals can't help but be happy for San Miguel center June Mar Fajardo, after he won the Best Player of the Conference award for the ninth time.

Fajardo dominated the 2022 All-Filipino conference, averaging 18.6 points and 13.3 rebounds per game through the semifinals. In the finals, he has been virtually unstoppable: "The Kraken" is putting up 21 points and 17.5 rebounds per game, while shooting nearly 67% from the field.

He had 20 points and 19 rebounds in Game 4 on Sunday, though the TNT Tropang GIGA emerged victorious, 100-87.

But afterward, even the TNT players had no complaints over Fajardo bringing home the BPC trophy -- his seventh in the All-Filipino Conference. Asked if Fajardo's BPC coronation ahead of Game 4 added to their motivation, TNT star Jayson Castro said it was a non-issue for them.

"Obvious naman na si June Mar 'yung BPC, 'di ba?" said TNT star Jayson Castro, who put up 26 points in the win to power the Tropang GIGA to victory.

For Castro, seeing Fajardo regain his spot at the top of the PBA mountain is remarkable, considering the journey that the San Miguel star had been on in the past two years.

Fajardo fractured his leg in February 2020, which forced him to miss the entirety of the season. When he returned, it took time for him to get back to his usual dominant self. Still, Fajardo did enough to merit inclusion in the PBA First Mythical Team last season.

In the ongoing All-Filipino Conference, Fajardo is back to his usual self.

"Sobrang happy ako sa kanya kasi from injury, and then 'yung recovery niya, and then nabalik niya 'yung dati niyang laro," Castro said of Fajardo. "Sobrang masaya akong makita siyang nangpe-perform ng ganoon."

Castro and Fajardo may be rivals now, but they have played together several times before with Gilas Pilipinas, and "The Blur" has deep respect for the San Miguel center.

They will be all business come game time, however, with Game 5 of the series set for Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Related video: