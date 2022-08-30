AFF officials after the draw for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 was conducted in Thailand. AFF photo.

(UPDATED) The Philippine Azkals are in a tough group in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022, as they were drawn with defending champions Thailand and last year's losing finalist, Indonesia.

The draw was conducted on Tuesday in Bangkok, Thailand, with Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president Mariano "Nonong" Araneta among those present.

The Azkals are in Group A along with six-time and defending champions Thailand, Indonesia, and Cambodia. The winner of the qualifying match between Brunei and Timor Leste will complete the group.

In Group B are Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, and Laos.

Only the top two teams will progress out of the group and into the semifinals.

After last year's edition was held in a centralized venue -- Singapore -- the Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 will revert to its traditional home-and-away format this year.

"We are in for a thrilling and competitive tournament. I am confident that the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 will surpass all expectations, both on and off the field, and emerge as the best edition yet," said AFF president Major General Khiev Sameth.

"I believe the home-and-away format for this year's tournament will be very nice for the fans especially. With two group stage games being played at home, it will give a different atmosphere and makes it more special from the previous edition," said Thailand coach Alexandré Pölking.

The Azkals didn't make it out of the group stage in the long-delayed 2020 edition of the tournament, with just two wins and two losses. They made the semis in 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2018.

The AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup runs from December 23, 2022 to January 15, 2023. The two-legged semis are scheduled from January 6-10, 2023.

