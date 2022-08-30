Creamline captain Alyssa Valdez will join the Cool Smashers in the 2022 ASEAN Grand Prix. PVL Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Alyssa Valdez will fly to Thailand with the Creamline Cool Smashers for their campaign in the 2022 ASEAN Grand Prix in September.

However, the veteran spiker is not expected to see action in the tournament that is scheduled for September 9-11 in Nakhon Ratchasima.

This, according to Tony Boy Liao, the chairman of the National Team Commission of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

"Alyssa is joining the trip but will not play. She will be replaced by [Rizza] Mandapat," Liao said.

A source with knowledge of the situation further told ABS-CBN News that Valdez was "highly improbable" to play in the Grand Prix, as she is still recovering from a bout with dengue that kept her from suiting up in the recently-concluded AVC Cup for Women.

The Cool Smashers represented the Philippines in the tournament, eventually placing sixth overall after compiling three wins.

Meanwhile, set to return for Creamline is middle blocker Risa Sato, who missed the AVC Cup for Women due to health concerns. Sato will take the place of Lorie Bernardo in the line-up.

The team is set to leave for Thailand on September 7.

The ASEAN Grand Prix will take place at the Chatchai Hall of the Chaloem Phrakiat Stadium. Four teams have confirmed their participation: the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

The competition was first held in 2019, but was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic in the next two years.

