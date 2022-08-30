12 teams to compete in 2nd season of PBA 3x3

The PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo returns next month. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The second season of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo starts on September 10, with 12 teams confirmed to participate including three guest squads.

Richard Bachmann, chairman of PBA 3x3, on Tuesday announced that games will be held at Robinsons Malls in Antipolo, Novaliches, and Malabon.

"We will now have our own schedule which is separate from the PBA schedule," Bachmann also said during an appearance on the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

PBA 3x3 games will be held Saturdays and Sundays with 12 teams on deck, including in-house teams Ginebra, Blackwater, Cavitex, Meralco, NorthPort, Purefoods, San Miguel Beer, Terrafirma and TNT, and guest teams Pioneer Elasto Seal, Platinum Karaoke, and new guest team J&T Express.

Bachmann, who was joined in the forum by tournament director Joey Guanio and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) 3x3 program director Ronnie Magsanoc, said they are also planning to be as independent as possible with the formation of national teams.

"That's the plan. We don't want to bother the PBA 5x5 anymore," said Bachmann, adding the PBA already has its hands full with its heavy three-conference schedule and providing players for Gilas Pilipinas.

Magsanoc believes there is no shortage of 3x3 players in the country for local leagues like the PBA as well as international tournaments like FIBA events, Southeast Asian Games, Asian Games, and even the Olympics.

"We will build our own and create a national pool. We're optimistic in building homegrown talents and eyeing talents from abroad. So far, so good naman," said the former PBA superstar.

"What's most important is to sustain the program and the execution," he added.

Bachmann said they are trying to convince local players that the PBA 3x3 is a "very viable option" for them when it comes to livelihood and especially once they play internationally.

Guanio said PBA 3x3 will have three conferences this year with the second conference set in November and the third in January. There will be six legs and one grand finals for each conference.

They have also opened the possibility of inviting foreign teams to join the PBA 3x3, and admitted that they've had initial talks with representatives from Singapore and Vietnam.

"We're also discussing adding a women's tournament and that might happen in the third conference. It looks like we will be able to get eight teams. It will be upon the approval of the PBA board. Hopefully, it will push through," said Guanio.

Related video: