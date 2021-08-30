Ray Parks in action for TNT Tropang GIGA in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. File photo. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- For Ray Parks Jr., the opportunity to play in front of Filipino fans is one of the things he is looking forward to the most, ever since he joined the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins as an Asian import.

Parks, one of six Filipino players who will play in Japan's B.League this season, is looking forward not just to returning to the court after several months away from basketball, but also to performing in front of his kababayans.

"I'm definitely excited," Parks told former PBA commissioner Noli Eala on "Power and Play" over the weekend.

It won't be the first time Parks will play in front of overseas Filipino workers, having had the same experience when he suited up for Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL).

For the former National University standout, it's an experience that he will always cherish.

"One thing when I was playing in the ABL is that, traveling and being able to see the Filipino communities and represent them and see how proud they are, like, it brings tears to my eyes," Parks admitted.

"These guys are OFWs, and they're working hard abroad, they're making the sacrifices. They uprooted, and they're trying to make a living," he added. "And now, I'm in the same boat as them. Technically, I'm an OFW also that's working hard overseas."

Knowing exactly what the OFWs are going through is additional motivation for Parks, who in July was released from his contract by the TNT Tropang GIGA which freed him to sign in Japan.

"Just to have that camaraderie and have everybody come out and support and be in that community, it's a beautiful thing," he said. "It's something that you would really cherish."

"Because these guys, these people, they pay their hard-earned money to come and watch you play, and you just wanna give them a show. You wanna show them love, you wanna represent them the right way. So you'll give 110% each time you come out there and play," he added.

Parks is already in Japan and is fulfilling quarantine protocols before joining the Diamond Dolphins. They open their season on October 2 against SR Shibuya.

Even though he is still in quarantine, Parks is already enamored with the city of Nagoya and is excited for the challenge in front of him.

"I wanna live in the present, I wanna live in the moment, and I love the city of Nagoya, I love the competition in the B.League, and I know there's great talent, and it can only make me better," he said.

"So, right now, I'm focused on that, and really see how things work out this year."

