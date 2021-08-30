Action between YouTuber Jake Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. Photo courtesy of Showtime Boxing on Twitter (@ShowtimeBoxing).

YouTuber Jake Paul kept his unbeaten boxing record intact when he took a split decision victory against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, Sunday in Cleveland (Monday in Manila).

The eight-round bout was Paul's fourth professional boxing match and Woodley's first, after his UFC contract expired.

Scores were 77-75 and 78-74 in favor of Paul, and 77-75 in favor of Woodley.

This also marked the first time that Paul fought until the final bell, having won his previous three boxing matches via stoppage. He had previously knocked out fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib, former NBA player Nate Robinson, and former ONE Championship champion Ben Askren.

Woodley, meanwhile, entered the bout having lost his last four UFC fights. His last win came against Darren Till in September 2018.