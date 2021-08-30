Boxing coaches were also rewarded by the MVP Sports Foundation for their roles in the country's historic Olympic campaign. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- The MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF) recently handed over a total of P18.5 million to the Olympic boxers and national team coaches under the banner of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP).

Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, who brought home silver medals from the Tokyo Olympics, each received P5 million. Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial, meanwhile, received P2 million, and Olympian Irish Magno got P500,000 through the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

The foundation also rewarded the ABAP coaches with P6 million.

The turnover ceremony was held at the Meralco Lighthouse Restaurant, with MVPSF chairman Manny V. Pangilinan, POC president Abraham Tolentino, MVPSF president Alfredo S. Panlilio, MVPSF trustee and ABAP president Victorico P. Vargas, ABAP secretary-general Edgar Picson, and MVPSF executive director Jude Turcuato all present.

"Nitong mga huling araw, napakaraming tao na amin pong pinasalamatan, pero kakaiba ang pasasalamat namin sa MVPSF," a grateful Petecio said.

"Simula po sa paglakbay namin sa ABAP, hindi ninyo kami pinabayaan… mga panahon na nabigo kami, natalo, lumuha, nung walang pumapansin sa amin, nandyan na po ang MVPSF, 100 percent pong sumusuporta sa amin para maabot namin ang mga pangarap namin, hindi lang para sa amin, para na din po sa pamilya namin at sa bansa," she added.

Pangilinan promised that MVPSF will continue to support ABAP in all its future endeavors with the Paris 2024 Olympics already in their sights.

"Isang patakaran sa aming grupo is walang iwanan. We’ll be here for you wherever you might go," he said. "We have to prepare you for your next boxing events: SEA Games, Asian Games and Paris (2024 Olympics)."

The boxers' feat ensured that the Philippines had its most successful Olympic campaign ever, after weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz delivered the country's first ever gold medal.

The federation assured that they will not rest on their laurels, especially with the boxers themselves targeting even better results in the 2024 Games in Paris.

"The journey is far from over. ABAP commits to persevere and continue to be an inspiration and a source of pride to our countrymen," said Picson.

