WATCH: Kristina Knott breaks Lydia de Vega's 100m record

Kristina Knott showed her class in the Drake Blue Oval Showcase in Iowa on Saturday (Sunday in Manila), as she broke the Philippines' 33-year-old record in the 100meters.

Knott clocked 11.27-seconds, slicing a hundredth of a second off Lydia de Vega's old record, set in the 1987 Southeast Asian Games.

Knott placed second in the event, just behind American sprinter Kayla White, who finished at 11.18 seconds.

Knott now holds the national record in both the 100m and the 200m. She set the 200m in a golden performance in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

