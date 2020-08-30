PBA determined to push through with 3x3, women's league

MANILA, Philippines - The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is still determined to push through with its 3x3 tournament, as well as a women's league in the near future.

The league was all set to hold an inaugural 3x3 tournament as part of its 45th season, but the novel coronavirus pandemic scrapped those plans.

With the league taking steps to return to action later this year, it is also reviving its plans to hold a 3x3 tournament. The PBA has formed a committee to put together the nitty-gritty details about the league, headed by Alaska team governor Dickie Bachmann.

But PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial assures they have not forgotten about the women's league either.

"'Yung unang pasok ko sa PBA, 'yun talaga ang gusto ko, na magkaroon ng mga babae na makapag-basketball, kahit sa 3x3," he said during the PSA Forum last week.

"Natigil lang nang kaunti, pero 'yun pa rin ang gusto ko mangyari, na papa-approve ko sa board," he added.

Marcial's plan already has the backing of PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas, also the team governor of TNT KaTropa.

"We should bring in 3x3, we should bring in women, we should bring in the Bayang PBA," he said. "There was a time nagkaroon tayo ng women's basketball during halftime, it was on a trial basis."

"Okay yan, maraming benefits sa players," he added.

While the PBA has yet to reveal concrete details about its plans for the women's league, its 3x3 tournament is expected to get off the ground by next year.

Aside from Bachmann, also included in the committee are NorthPort's Erick Arejola, Phoenix's Atty. Raymond Zorilla, and PBA technical official Joey Guanio. Ronnie Magsanoc represents the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) in the group.

