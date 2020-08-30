No Fil-fors or imports in WNBL for now, says organizer

MANILA, Philippines -- The Women's National Basketball League (WNBL), the first professional league for women in the Philippines, will focus on giving opportunities to homegrown players for its first season as a pro outfit.

The WNBL, along with the National Basketball League (NBL), was granted professional status by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) last week.

The development was welcomed by the country's female basketball players, who have long sought a way to keep playing the sport after their collegiate years. On the "So She Did" podcast, former Ateneo star Katrina Guytingco reacted to the news with just one word: "Finally."

"Finally, because there's so much talent in the Philippines, and I believe that we have so much to offer, so much to show, so much to prove," said Guytingco.

"And finally, we have a chance to show the Philippines what Filipina ballers can do," she added.

According to Rhose Montreal, the executive vice-president of the NBL, the league will give homegrown Filipinas a new home, and they will strictly be for "all-Filipino players" -- at least for their first season as a professional league.

In her appearance on the "So She Did" podcast, Montreal said that they will not allow teams to feature Filipino-foreign players or imports.

"Both the NBL and WNBL are strictly for all-Filipino players. Because my point in putting up WNBL, I have always believed even during my pro league days, that there's a surplus of women players in the Philippines," explained Montreal.

"So I might as well give them the exposure," she added. "Getting imports or getting Fil-fors to play will come later, I guess."

"But I really wanted for the first season is that it's going to be an all-Filipina composition for the WNBL."

The response to the league has been overwhelming, said Montreal, since they made a formal announcement last Thursday. Montreal said they have been receiving messages from teams and players who are interested in participating, and they are now in the process of creating an inventory of active players.

Plans are also underway for a draft in October. Enlisted personnel of the Philippine Army, Philippine Air Force, and Philippine Navy will be allowed to stay with their own squads, but other players will have to enter the draft.

"We want to protect the parity among teams," said Montreal. "We don't want two or three teams dominating the league. This is the first time in history, so we want to do it right."

