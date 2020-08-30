NBA: Rockets demolish Thunder in Westbrook's return

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets reacts after a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at the Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 29, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images/AFP

The Houston Rockets are one win away from advancing to the next round of the NBA playoffs, after trouncing the Oklahoma City Thunder, 114-80, in Game 5 of their best-of-seven series.

Houston welcomed back former Most Valuable Player Russell Westbrook in the game, and he played 24 minutes, making just three of 13 field goals for seven points. But he had six rebounds and seven assists in the contest without a single turnover.

James Harden led the way with 31 points on 11-of-15 shooting, while Robert Covington had 22 points and Eric Gordon added 20 markers.

The Rockets had a slim 48-45 lead at the half, but outscored the Thunder 37-18 in the pivotal third quarter to take control of the contest.

A 19-2 run to open the period gave the Rockets a 67-47 lead with under eight minutes to go, and they never looked back from there.

The Thunder shot just 31.5% from the field, making just seven of 45 three-point attempts.

Dennis Schroder had 19 points, while Chris Paul had 16 points for the Thunder. Steven Adams added 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Houston now has a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

