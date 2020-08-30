NBA: LeBron, Davis unstoppable as Lakers oust Blazers, advance to next round

LeBron James #23 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers head to the bench against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 29, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images/AFP

(UPDATED) The tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis proved unstoppable as the Los Angeles Lakers overcame the Portland Trail Blazers, 131-122, in Game 5 of their Western Conference first round series.

With their victory Saturday in Orlando (US time), the Lakers won their best-of-seven series, 4-1, and advanced to the next round of the playoffs. This marks the first time since 2012 that the Lakers will advance to the second round.

They will play the winner of the Houston-Oklahoma City series, which the Rockets lead 3-2.

Davis made 14 of 18 shots for 43 points along with nine rebounds and four assists, while James was 14-of-19 from the field and finished with a triple double of 36 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (14) and Dwight Howard (11) also reached double-digits as the Lakers shot 54.5% from the field.

Despite playing without All-Star guard Damian Lillard (knee injury), the Blazers gave a good account of themselves and threatened the Lakers in the fourth quarter.

A three-pointer by Anfernee Simmons knotted the count at 100 with under 10 minutes left, as the Blazers erased what was once a 14-point Los Angeles lead.

Gary Trent Jr. forced the last deadlock of the game, with his triple making it 109-all.

Caldwell-Pope drilled a triple in the Lakers' next possession for a 112-109 count, and Davis took over from there.

Davis scored 11 straight points, with his dunk giving Los Angeles a 123-112 lead with 3:39 left. The Lakers would cruise to victory from there.

Without Lillard, it was CJ McCollum who led Portland with 36 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Carmelo Anthony added 27 points and seven boards.

Trent Jr. (16 points) and Jusuf Nurkic (16 points 10 rebounds, six assists, five steals) were also instrumental in Portland's fight.

