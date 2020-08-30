Kobe Paras fetes hero nurse who assisted in roadside delivery

UP star Kobe Paras helped in recognizing the efforts of Lorraine Pingol, the nurse who helped in the roadside delivery of a homeless woman. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the Philippines (UP) standout Kobe Paras helped in recognizing the efforts of hero nurse Lorraine Pingol, who assisted in delivering the baby of a homeless woman earlier this month.

Pingol was on her way to work last Aug. 18 when she saw the emergency and disaster response team of Brgy. Bangkal in Makati helping a woman deliver a baby girl.

Using the equipment of the rescue team, Pingol helped in cutting the umbilical cord of the baby before heading to work.

Photos of her heroic effort went viral, catching the attention of Paras who made sure that Bounty Agro Ventures Inc. recognized the act.

"I was browsing the internet when I saw what happened on Facebook. It inspired me since it was Lorraine's day-off, (yet) her vocation did not stop," said the 22-year-old Paras. "I immediately looked for a way to connect her and Bounty."

ROADSIDE DELIVERY. A company nurse waiting for her shuttle ride to work stopped by to assist a barangay rescue team in delivering the baby girl of a homeless woman along Osmeña Avenue, Bgy. Bangkal, Makati City.



BAVI honored Pingol with the Manok ng Bayan Award, and gave her a cash incentive, as well as a one-year supply of Chooks-to-Go chicken.

Pingol received the honor in a simple ceremony at the BAVI offices on Saturday afternoon.

"For me, I just did what I had to do as a nurse. Mas marami pang tao na deserving na tawaging bayani like our policemen and soldiers, and those medical frontliners who are working in the hospital attending to COVID patients," said Pingol.

"Ako, I'm a nurse, but I'm a company nurse. So, I'm really not that exposed to COVID. Hindi ako makapaniwala na tinatawag ninyo akong bayani, pero thank you! Nakakataba ng puso ang lahat ng nga papuri."

Aside from the recognition by BAVI, Pingol was also given a scholarship grant, P20,000 cash, and honors by the Philippine Commission on Women.