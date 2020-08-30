Former volleyball, football stars pay tribute to ABS-CBN Sports

Several athletes, including volleyball stars Alyssa Valdez, Charo Soriano, Ayel Estranero, and Anne Remulla, paid tribute to ABS-CBN Sports as it halts operations.

MANILA - Several athletes-turned-analysts as well as TV personalities are expressing their gratitude to ABS-CBN Sports, which was home to multiple sports leagues and programs such as "The Score" and "TBH."

Former UAAP stars including Alyssa Valdez, Charo Soriano, Ayel Estranero, and Anne Remulla thanked their ABS-CBN Sports family for welcoming them as mainstay volleyball analysts of "The Score" for different leagues such as the UAAP and PVL.

During the show's farewell get-together via Zoom, the athletes expressed how ABS-CBN Sports went beyond simply telling their stories as players, but also highlighted their expertise on the sport and honed their skills in broadcasting.

Valdez, who had multiple stints as a host and analyst, said she felt right at home with the people she worked with.

"Maraming salamat po sa pag turing sa akin na parang isa niyong anak at isang totoong Kapamilya," she said.

Soriano, another former Ateneo star, acknowledged the efforts of the group that led to unforgettable moments in the sports community.

"The work that you have done has paved the way for the lives, not only of the athletes, but of the millions of Filipino viewers and sports enthusiasts alike. Thank you so much for believing in us, in believing in volleyball," said Soriano.

Estranero, for her part, is grateful that she was able to look back at her collegiate career with the UP Fighting Maroons because of the coverage and support given by the network.

"Thank you for capturing all the highs and lows of my volleyball career. ABS-CBN Sports played an integral role in my growth as an athlete and a person. Thank you for giving value to me and my talent," she said.

Like Estranero, Remulla is thankful for the trust given to her by S+A as a volleyball analyst, where she was able to share her knowledge of the game.

The former De La Salle star also expressed her gratitude for being able to work with people who share her passion for the sport.

For the "TBH" squad of Ponggay Gaston, Eya Laure, Mich Cobb, and Rosie Rosier, their time as hosts of their digital talk show may have been quick but they will always remember the lessons and experience they gained in talking about timeless and relevant topics.

"So grateful for everything. In a short span I learned so much," said Gaston, whose digital show was launched just last June.

Rosier added: "Really grateful for giving me a chance to work with and be part of the ABS-CBN family."

Meanwhile, former DLSU football players turned analysts Natasha Alquiros and Marielle Benitez said that they will always cherish the camaraderie they established with their colleagues.

"I am very grateful for the opportunity I had. A lot of who I am today is because of all the experiences I had with ABS-CBN. Thank you for helping me grow," said Alquiros, who was one of the original hosts of "Upfront."

"It has truly been an honor and a privilege. I don't think I'll ever tire saying how grateful I am for everyone in sports, for all the experiences on and off cam," said Benitez.

These athletes played a big role in the success of the volleyball and football coverage of ABS-CBN Sports, which will halt its operations following the nonrenewal of ABS-CBN's franchise to broadcast. Look back at their journey and work on "The Score" and previous episodes of "TBH" by watching these on the ABS-CBN Sports YouTube channel.

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website.