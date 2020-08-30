Esports: Valorant headlines first leg of nat'l cyber league

MANILA, Philippines -- The inaugural season of the National Inter-Collegiate Cyber League (NICL) will launch in September, to be headlined by a tournament featuring Riot Games' first-person shooter game Valorant.

The NICL, one of the major initiatives of Mineski Philippines' Youth Esports Program (YEP), is open to students from senior high school until postgraduate studies. They must be enrolled for the academic year 2020-21.

The league will split its first season into three legs, with the Valorant tournament kicking off in September and running until November.

Registrations for the Valorant leg are free for all students, via this link.

The leg's qualifiers will be divided by region, with teams being slotted into the region of their school campus. The Luzon leg will run from Sept. 15 to Oct. 2, followed by the NCR leg from Oct. 6 to Oct. 23. The Visayas leg will be held from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6, followed by the Mindanao leg from Nov. 10 to Nov. 20.

The top four teams from each regional qualifiers will move on to the regional finals, which features a prize pool of P30,000. The top team from the regional finals will then move on to the national finals, which offers a prize pool of P120,000.

The flagship student league of YEP, this program seeks to develop the country's future esports talent and distinguish esports as a positive competitive experience for today's youth.

Like and follow YEP on Facebook at facebook.com/youthesportsprogram or message them on [email protected] for more information and how to become a YEP member chapter.

