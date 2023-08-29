WATCH: Towns joins fans to celebrate Dominican Republic's win

DOMINICANA! 🇩🇴



Crowd goes WILD as Karl-Anthony Towns celebrates with his fellow countrymen as Dominican Republic officially advances to the next round of the #FIBAWC! pic.twitter.com/qJThsgXQt4 — ABS-CBN Sports (@abscbnsports) August 29, 2023

MANILA -- After helping Dominican Republic hack out a tough 75-67 victory over Angola, Karl-Anthony Towns surprised everyone at the Araneta Coliseum when he went out to celebrate the win with fans.

The three-time NBA All-Star snuck out of the media walkway, went past security and mingled with the crowd who were just emerging from the stands.



Towns chanted together with his Dominican fans “Dominicana! Dominicana!” while celebrating their three-game sweep of Group A.

KAT really celebrated with the fans 😍🥳#FIBAWC x #WinForDominicana 🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/wz4X9BlTWc — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 29, 2023

It was a sweet victory for the Minnesota Timberwolves center as they managed to gut out a victory despite Towns being saddled by fouls.

"This is about bringing our country pride. We came to win," said Towns at the post-game press conference following the celebration.

"There's a lot of pride in my country, my mother's country. This is a culmination of our hard work since we were young. We put a lot of sweat, tears, blood to have a chance to win the World Cup... We came here to do something special."

