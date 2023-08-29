NU-backed Philippine team will be competing in Thailand for the 22nd Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship. Handout

MANILA – After representing the country in the Southeast Asia (SEA) V-League earlier this month, the National University-backed Philippine volleyball team is heading to Thailand for another international competition.

The Philippine team is set to go head-to-head against the top teams in Asia as they join the 22nd Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship.

On Tuesday, the squad, composed mostly of the Lady Bulldogs, flew to Thailand just in time for the Asian Championships.

“I believe in you, I believe you can deliver really good results,” said Hans Sy, chairman of SM Prime Holdings. “This is a competition, but it’s not ‘win or lose,’ it’s really the experience you’ll gain and momentum you’ll build.”

The team—coached by Brazilian Jorge Edson Souza de Brito with NU’s Norman Miguel as deputy—will be led once again by the first rookie-MVP of the UAAP women's division, Bella Belen, and SEA V-League Best Opposite Spiker, Alyssa Solomon.

Also on the team are NU’s Natashza Bombita, Lams Lamina, Shaira Jardio, Minierva Maaya, Evangeline Alinsug, Erin Pangilinan, Pearl Denura and Myrtle Escanlar along with incoming rookies Arah Panique and Abegail Pono.

They are joined by Lorene Toring of Adamson University Lady Falcons and Nina Ytang of University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons.

Sy, who will be backing the team’s campaign in the regional competition, also prepared a send-off brunch at the Conrad Hotel earlier.

“Stay focused, be hungry and stay humble,” Sy continued. “Stay focused, believe in yourself. Stay focused on the game, forget about all other things—just concentrate on the game.”

Joining him were Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara, secretary-general Donaldo Caringal and Lady Bulldogs team manager Engineer Mariano “Bing” See Diet.

Fourteen strong teams are seeing action at the Chartchai Hall of The Mall in Nakhon Ratchasima with the Philippines bracketed in Pool D with many-time champion China, Kazakhstan and Hong Kong.

Reigning champion Japan leads Pool B with India and Iran, Pool A is composed of Australia, Thailand and Mongolia and Pool C is composed of South Korea, Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

The Philippines will kick off its campaign against Kazakhstan at 3 p.m. on opening day Wednesday before facing the powerhouse China on Thursday.

They will wrap up the pool campaign against Hong Kong at Friday noon.

Meanwhile, the PNVF intends to develop the young team into a fighting squad come 2025 when the country targets to host the FIVB Women’s World Championships.

“I am looking forward to form a dream team for 2025 in the world championships,” Suzara told the athletes.

Sy assured his support as he bared a suggestion that the world championships be staged at a soon-to-finish arena in SM Cebu.

The arena, according to Sy, is currently being built and is expected to surpass the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

“Besides the main court, there will also be a warmup court,” said Sy of the Cebu arena that will seat at least 15,000 just like the MOA Arena. “What we missed out in the MOA Arena, we’re including them all in Cebu.”



