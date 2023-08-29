USA Guard Tyrese Haliburton in action at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on August 28, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Team USA is pushing all the right buttons en route to redeeming glory at the FIBA World Cup.

The squad showed their dominance yet again last night after they defeated Greece by a huge margin in the tournament’s 2023 edition, and doing wonders for them was their bench who scored 60 of their 109 points.

For Tyrese Haliburton, who contributed nine points, three assists, three blocks, two rebounds, and a steal off the bench, their collective efforts are about understanding the responsibility of donning the Red, White, and Blue, as well as continuing the legacy of those who came before them.

“I think when you wear this uniform, when you play for Team USA, it’s so much bigger than you,” the 6-foot-5 star of the Indiana Pacers said.

“We understand that the legends that came off the bench before us, we’re no better than them.”

The former 2020 NBA Draft 12th overall pick showed no problems with not starting for the Americans, saying there are even bigger names and personalities than them who accepted the role despite being superstars while playing for their respective NBA teams.

“You’ve got to understand it, and understand that’s part of building the culture here for Team USA,” he said.

“They’ve been able to do that over the last how many years, and we’re just trying to continue that. “

The Steve Kerr-led squad’s second unit has always come out to show upon stepping foot on the floor. They overcame a 4-14 start during their debut last August 26 against New Zealand before getting the win, and they also sparked the run that allowed Team USA to break away from Hellas last night to get their second straight.

Now at 2-0, the team will be looking to cement their spot at the top of Group C when they gun for their third win as they face Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jordan on Wednesday at the MOA Arena.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.