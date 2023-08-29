France's Nicolas Batum dunks against Lebanon in their Group H game in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, August 29, 2023. FIBA.

France secured its first win of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 on Tuesday, escaping with an 85-79 win over Lebanon at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

Silver medalists in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, France are out of the running for the second round after dropping their first two assignments in Group H against Canada and Latvia.

They were in danger of suffering another upset as Lebanon took a 64-60 lead with under eight minutes to go, but French veteran Nicolas Batum sparked their breakaway in the final quarter.

An Elie Okobo dunk made it a nine-point game, 74-65, with 4:33 left and it appeared that France was going to pull away for good. But anchored by Wael Arakji, Lebanon made a final run and got within three points, 82-79, with under a minute to go.

Unfortunately for Lebanon, it was the closest they got. They forced a stop when Okobo missed a triple in France's next possession, but the ball remained with the French as Lebanon could not control the rebound.

That led to Batum drilling the dagger three-pointer from the corner with 32 seconds left to peg the final score.

Guerschon Yabusele led France with 18 points, while Evan Fournier had 17 markers. Batum finished with 12 points in the win.

Squandered in the defeat was a 29-point outing from Arakji, whose hot shooting kept Lebanon within striking distance in the first half of the game.

Lebanon dropped to 0-3 in Group H and will not advance to the second round.