Filipinas' Angie Beard to play for Linköping in Sweden

Filipinas defender Angie Beard (13) in action against New Zealand on July 25, 2023 during the FIFA Women’s World Cup im New Zealand. PFF-PWNFT handout

Angie Beard, who starred for the Filipinas in their maiden FIFA Women's World Cup campaign, is headed to Sweden to play for Linköping FC.

Western United FC on Tuesday confirmed that the 26-year-old defender has completed a permanent transfer to the Swedish powerhouse. Linköping said that Beard signed a contract with the club through the 2025 season.

"To the Club and the girls – thank you for welcoming me into the team and allowing me to play a small part in your historical inaugural season," Beard said in comments provided by Western United. "Although my career takes me back to European football, I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Western United and I wish the team the best of luck for the upcoming season."

Beard teamed up with another Filipinas stalwart in Jaclyn Sawicki to lead Western United to the finals of the A-League Women in their inaugural campaign, losing to Sydney FC.

She went on to play for the Filipinas in the Women's World Cup in New Zealand, featuring in all three of their Group A games against Switzerland, New Zealand, and Norway.

Western United General Manager of Football Mal Impiombato expressed his gratitude to Beard for her services to the club.

"We were delighted to see Angie performing at a high level at the FIFA Women’s World Cup and we are equally pleased to see her move to a world class league in Europe," he said. "We wish Angie all the very best in Sweden and thank her for playing a significant part in our successful inaugural season. We will be watching and supporting all the way."

Beard joins a Linköping side that currently sits in second place in the Damallsvenskan.

Linköping manager Anders Jacobson has high expectations of Beard, saying: "Angela has nice offensive qualities while she has strong defensive qualities that we will benefit greatly from."

Linköping FC will play English powerhouse Arsenal in a UEFA Women's Champions League playoff match on September 6.

