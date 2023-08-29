FIBA: Germany routs Finland for Group E sweep

Germany has completed a sweep of Group E in the first round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. FIBA.

Germany completed a sweep of Group E in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 by crushing Finland, 101-75, on Tuesday afternoon at the Okinawa Arena in Japan.

Five players scored in double-digits for Germany, with Dennis Schroder and Isaac Bonga each netting 15 points and Johannes Thiemann adding 13 markers.

Germany started off slow and trailed 19-22 after the opening period, but outscored Finland 59-33 in the middle two quarters to take control of the contest. They were in complete control, 76-55, after the third frame.

They wound up leading by as much as 29 points, 87-58, thanks to a Moritz Wagner dunk with just under six minutes left in the game.

Olivier Nkamhoua had 14 points and Lauri Markkanen and Ilari Seppala scored 12 points each for Finland, which finished winless in the group stage.

Germany advances to Group K, where they will be joined by the second-seed from Group E and the top two teams from Group F.

